Mai Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 10: Imtiaz Ali Partition Love Drama Erupts In Second Week, Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 40 Crores

Mai Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection: The romantic movie directed by Imtiaz Ali, who received a National Award, named “Main Vaapas Aaunga” witnessed a phenomenal rise in its second week at the box office. Thanks to the amazing word-of-mouth promotion and the unprecedented turnout of youth in the cinema halls, the movie managed to come out of the dull start to become a box office hit and broke the valuable Rs 40 crore mark across the world in its 10th day.

According to the trade information provided by Sacnilk, the movie earned the highest amount in its second Sunday grossing Rs 5.75 crore net from India. It is really amazing that the movie recorded a tremendous 32.2 percent rise in its collections in the previous day to make the net domestic collections amount to Rs 24.25 crore. The period movie collected Rs 29.00 crore net from India whereas the international box offices contributed Rs 11.75 crore to its total gross collection of Rs 40.75 crore after 19,392 shows.

What Triggered the Exceptional Second-Weekend Growth for Main Vaapas Aaunga?

Main Vaapas Aaunga has followed the typical path of slow-burner theatrical for Bollywood movies to become a hit at the box office. Main Vaapas Aaunga has had a slow start at the box office, with a modest opening of Rs 1.15 crore due to the tough subject matter of the film. The box office figures have remained constant through the first week at the box office from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore per day.

It is only until the second Saturday of the film when the box office figures suddenly shot up by an amazing 130% to reach Rs 4.35 crore. The number of shows have immediately been increased by theatres at weekends to meet this sudden increase in demand from the audience. This clearly indicates that recommendations of the audience have performed much better than the pre-release promotion of the film.

Why Is the Partition Love Story Resonating with Modern Audiences?

In the context of the heartbreaking and chaotic Partition of India in 1947, the storyline examines the issue of separation, identity and trauma on the family level. The multi-generational cast of the movie makes the film more valuable:

The Veterans: Naseeruddin Shah gives amazing performance together with the veterans such as Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, and Sanjay Suri.

The Parallel Protagonists: Diljit Dosanjh gives enormous performance along with two new faces Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

The Musical Score: Unique and soulful musical score composed by A.R. Rahman along with the lyrics from Irshad Kamil have significantly contributed to the increase of popularity of the movie through social media channels.

Recently Imtiaz Ali expressed his joy over the unexpected change of the audience at the cinema because the young generation of viewers is absolutely fascinated with the traditional but humble love story shown in the movie. The relation between the modern audiences and the romantic story made the movie a competitive box office one that could compete with other mainstream films like Cocktail 2.



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