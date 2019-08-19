Maidaan first poster: Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh are all set to create a buzz with their next project titled Maidaan. It is a sports drama film where Ajay Devgn will play the role of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. Take a look at the first poster here–

Maidaan first poster: After impressing the fans with rom-com film like De De Pyaar De, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has recently announced about his next project titled Maidaan. The makers of the film recently shared the first poster of the film. The poster features a sphere which looks like a football with a caption– The Golden Era of Indian Football. Moreover, National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh, who won the best actress for her film Mahanati, also features in the film opposite Ajay Devgn.

The project is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who is best known for his film Badhaai Ho and will be produced by Akash Chawala, Boney Kapoor and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Further the script and the dialogues will be written by Ritesh Shah and Saiwyn Quadros. The film has gone on floors today.

In the film, Ajay Devgn will play the role of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim who gained the title of becoming the father of Indian football with his achievements in his life. Moreover, he also served as football team coach and manager from the year 1950 to 1963.

Take a look at the poster:

Ajay Devgn’s next film, based on the sport #football, gets its title: #Maidaan… Costars Keerthy Suresh… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]… Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta… Zee Studios presentation… Filming starts today. pic.twitter.com/RWp7RNperj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Moreover, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor also wished luck to her dad Boney Kapoor as he is the producer after the poster released. However, the exact release date has not been revealed, it is expected that the film will hit the theatres in the next year. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will also appear in war-drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India with costars– Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Pranitha Subhash and Rana Duggabati in lead roles.

The film is based on the life of Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who reconstructed the entire airbase at Bhuj airport during Indo-Pak war. After finishing up the film, the hardworking actor will also appear in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which is a period drama that features Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and Kajol in lead roles.

