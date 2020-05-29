Maidaan: After the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj planning to dismantle the sets for the film constructed in Dahisa, reports reveal Ajay Devgn starrer Maidan has followed the same path. In order to give original looks, the makers constructed a humongous football set which was spread in 16 acres of land in the city. Reports suggest that since the land was lying unused because of the lockdown, the makers of the film opted to dismantle the set as there is no certainty as to when the filming will begin.

Reports reveal that there were two main reasons behind opting for such a decision. The first is obviously the cost of maintaining the sets as it ranges from Rs 5 crore to 50 crores and also depends on the size of the area. Second is the monsoon. This won’t be wrong to say that in just a few days, Mumbai will experience the rainfall and that can impact the sets so it will be quite expensive and risky.

Further, there were also reports that the makers will shoot the rest of the schedule on International sets but then it will again be very difficult for the makers to take the entire case out of Mumbai to wrap the film, So now the makers have taken a decision to erect the ground again in September and October and the shoot will now begin in November as per the reports.

As the name suggests, Maidaan is a biographical sports film and is helmed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The film narrates the golden era of football between 1952 to 1962 featuring Gajraj Ra, Priyamani, and Ajay Devgn.

