Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora, recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the actor is looking stunning, wearing a yellow dungaree with a stylish pair of footwear. The diva masters the talent of gaining attention on social media and has about 6.9 million followers on Instagram.

Malaika Arora photos: Beauty queen Malaika Arora is counted among the allrounders of the industry. She is famous for her hot moves in the songs– Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, and Munni Badnaam Hui. The diva has about 6.9 million followers on Instagram which proves that the hottie is her fans favorite. The diva is known for giving major fashion and fitness goals to her fans and leaves no chance of astonishing everyone with her hot updates. The actor married to Bollywood-director-producer Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and as per reports, they got divorced in 2017 due to compatibility issues.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the actor is looking alluring wearing a yellow and black dress with a stylish pair of footwear which is complimenting her outfit from every angle. With a messy ponytail and elegant pair of earrings, the actor seems to look like a doll. She has also appeared as a judge in many Television shows like– Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model. The actor has also given cameo appearances in movies like– Om Shanti Om, Helloo India, Housefull 2 and Happy New Year. Currently, the diva is judging two television shows – India’s got talent with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher and the second is India’s Next Top Model.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More