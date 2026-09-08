‘Main Gen Z Hu, Kha Jaungi’: Arishfa Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Outburst Has Everyone Talking — What Really Happened?

Arishfa Khan may have only just entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, but the actress and social media creator has already made headlines. On the first day of the reality show, Arishfa lost her cool after feeling that some housemates were treating her like a “child” because of her age. The heated exchange soon turned into one of the early talking points of the season, with Arishfa declaring, “Main Gen Z hoon”, before delivering the now-viral warning, “Kha jaungi tum logon ko.”

Why did Arishfa Khan get angry inside Bigg Boss 20?

The episode saw Arishfa objecting to being called a child. She reportedly told the housemates that she was not a “bachchi” and wanted to be treated like an adult.

During the conversation, Qazi Tauqeer interrupted her. His subsequent comment about remembering his own childhood while looking at Arishfa further irritated her. Arishfa then made her stance clear, saying that she was Gen Z and should be treated accordingly.

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What did Arishfa Khan say to Qazi Tauqeer?

The exchange became more heated when Qazi continued teasing her by repeating “Gen Z”. Arishfa responded angrily and said, “Kha jaungi tum logon ko, aisi hoon main.”

She also objected to being singled out publicly, making it clear that while she respected the other contestants, that did not mean they could order her around or treat her like a small child.

Was Mahhi Vij also involved in the argument?

Yes. Arishfa’s frustration was not limited to Qazi. She also expressed displeasure with Mahhi Vij, reportedly telling her to stop ordering her around and saying that she respected people but did not want that respect to be mistaken for permission to boss her around.

The episode also featured several other early clashes, including a major argument between Qazi and Yung DSA, suggesting that tensions inside the house began almost immediately.

Who is Arishfa Khan?

At 23, Arishfa is among the younger faces in Bigg Boss 20. She began her career as a child artiste and later built a substantial digital following through entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. Her entry into the show marks another step in her transition from child television actor to social media personality.

For now, her “Main Gen Z hoon” exchange has given Bigg Boss 20 one of its earliest viral moments, and it remains to be seen whether the confrontation was simply an early clash or the beginning of a bigger rivalry inside the house.