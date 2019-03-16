Main Taare song teaser: Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan is an allrounder and proves this very well with his talent and skill. Recently, 25-second clip is released in which Bollywood superstar is singing a romantic track for his film Notebook. The film features Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019.

After creating a buzz in the industry by lending his voice in songs like Hangover and Main Hoon Hero Tera, Bollywood star Salman Khan is again set to impress his fans with a romantic track in his movie Notebook. The song is titled as Main Taare and recently the teaser of the song is released by T-Series. His expressions in the teaser are currently setting the Internet on fire and have till now garnered 54, 000 views on video-sharing platform YouTube in just a few hours of its release. The director of the film Nitin Kakkar quoted that the song is among the most significant points of the film. The song is composed by Vishal Mishra and recently quoted in an Interview that Salman has added various his points to the composition which has made it more special.

Notebook is a romantic drama film which is produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film features Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles and is said to be the remake of Teachers Diary of 2014. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019. Talking about the lead actor, Zaheer Iqbal is one of the most sincere actors as his dedication towards his passion proves him to be an allrounder. Recently, in an Interview, the actor revealed that some time back he joked around his friends and said that it was his dream that while dancing in a party, Salman Khan enters and says I want to launch him. His dream came true and Notebook became his debut film.

