Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11: Imtiaz Ali’s Romantic Drama Shows Strong Hold, Surpasses First Monday Collections

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 11: The box office journey of Main Vaapas Aaunga has become one of the more interesting success stories of the month. Released on June 12 with relatively modest expectations, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has steadily built momentum thanks to positive audience reactions and favourable reviews. While the film opened to just Rs 1.15 crore on its first day, it has managed to grow consistently over the following days. According to trade estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 2.50 crore net on its second Monday, taking its total domestic collection to approximately Rs 26.75 crore.

What makes the performance particularly noteworthy is that the film earned more on its second Monday than it did on its first Monday, a rare feat that reflects strong audience retention and growing interest. With a cast led by Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film appears to have benefited from positive word-of-mouth, especially among viewers looking for emotionally driven storytelling over spectacle-heavy releases.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11: Surpasses First Monday Collections

According to industry tracking figures, the film earned around Rs 2.50 crore net in India on Day 11, registering only a moderate drop after a strong second weekend. The film’s first-week collection stood at approximately Rs 12.25 crore. It then witnessed significant growth during its second weekend, collecting around Rs 1.90 crore on Friday, Rs 4.35 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday.

The jump in collections indicates that audiences are continuing to discover the film after its release, a pattern often associated with content-driven cinema.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day Collection Day 1 (Friday) Rs 1.15 crore Week 1 Total Rs 12.25 crore Day 9 (Saturday) Rs 4.35 crore Day 10 (Sunday) Rs 5.75 crore Day 11 (Monday) Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 26.75 crore

The film is now inching towards the Rs 30 crore mark and could continue to benefit from limited competition in the emotional drama genre.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Why Is The Film Holding Steady Despite Multiple Releases?

One of the key reasons behind the film’s sustained run appears to be its emotional core. Unlike several recent releases that relied heavily on franchise value, action set-pieces or star-driven spectacle, Main Vaapas Aaunga has positioned itself as an intimate story rooted in memory, longing and identity. The film was released alongside titles such as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Governor and Disclosure Day. While those films targeted different audience segments, Main Vaapas Aaunga managed to carve out its own space, particularly among urban multiplex viewers.

Trade analysts have also pointed to the strong reception among family audiences and older moviegoers, a demographic that often drives sustained weekday collections.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film centres on Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who is nearing the end of his life after attempting to cross the India-Pakistan border. As his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, rushes to India from the United Kingdom, he begins uncovering fragments of a story that stretches back decades.

What initially appears to be a tale about Partition gradually unfolds into something more personal, a journey involving lost love, memory and unfinished emotions. The younger version of Ishar is played by Vedang Raina, while Sharvari plays a pivotal role in the narrative. Supporting performances come from Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor.

Could Main Vaapas Aaunga Become A Sleeper Hit?

The film’s trajectory increasingly resembles that of a sleeper hit, a movie that starts slowly but gathers momentum through audience recommendations rather than aggressive marketing. Historically, several Imtiaz Ali films have enjoyed long theatrical runs because of their emotional resonance. While Main Vaapas Aaunga may not be posting blockbuster numbers, its steady growth suggests it is finding a loyal audience.

With positive reviews, strong social media conversations and improving weekday collections, the film remains one to watch in the coming days. If current trends continue, Main Vaapas Aaunga could comfortably cross the Rs 30 crore mark and emerge as one of the season’s most surprising success stories.