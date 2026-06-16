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Home > Entertainment News > Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run

Even with the reduced numbers during weekdays, Main Vaapas Aaunga managed to score a major milestone in that it managed to make more than Rs 8 crores net in four days after its release in the country.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4, Image Credits- IMDb
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 11:03 IST

The recent romantic thriller by Director Imtiaz Ali had already received a good run-in during its opening weekend. It is now testing the waters for the very first time from the Monday Box Office collection point of view. As anticipated, there is definitely some loss in collection on day four as the impact of weekday drop comes into picture. This is not unusual for content films which don’t depend much on action and spectacle scenes.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4

Even with the reduced numbers during weekdays, Main Vaapas Aaunga managed to score a major milestone in that it managed to make more than Rs 8 crores net in four days after its release in the country. The movie’s plot seems to have been effective in some way to an audience in that it has touched on issues like separation, reconciliation, and redemption. As such, while it might not be breaking box office records, it continues to do well. This, in addition to the fact that the movie has crossed the Rs 8 crores net mark, will certainly boost the filmmakers’ morale.

Strong Weekend Performance Provides Support

The excellent performance by the movie at the box office during its first week has been quite influential in helping maintain its total box-office performance on course. The movie did very well on Saturday and Sunday, especially in multiplex cinemas and urban areas, where the movies by Imtiaz Ali have always been well-received by their fans. In addition, this has been encouraging since it is clear that the audience loves good and quality movies.

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Word-of-Mouth Now Becomes Crucial

Now that the hype surrounding the film at the start of its release weekend is dying down, the future success of the film will largely depend on the power of word of mouth. In contrast to the other big blockbuster movies whose primary strength lies in pre-release marketing campaigns, the movie “Main Vaapas Aaunga” seems to thrive on viewer approval and emotional content.

Focus Shifts to Midweek Performance

The coming days will be important for the progress of the movie at the box office. People in the industry will be watching out how the movie performs from Tuesday to Thursday, since any stability in the collection figures will mean that the movie does have an interest from the audiences.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run
Tags: diljit dosanjhimtiaz aliMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office CollectionMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Crosses Rs 8 Crore Mark Continues For Steady Run

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