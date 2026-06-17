LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker eknath shinde 18k gold price donald trump business news Algeria national football team Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash g7 000 australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

The earnings of the movie in India on Day 5 were Rs 1.65 crore after conducting 2,020 shows in the Indian market. The increment here was by 43.5%, since Monday's earning was recorded at Rs 1.15 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 11:24 IST

The box office performance of the new movie from Imtiaz Ali titled “Main Vaapas Aaunga” seems to be very promising indeed. Despite a rather dull beginning during its first weekend performance at the ticket counters, the film saw a remarkable growth in revenue during the next day (Tuesday/Day 5).

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5

The earnings of the movie in India on Day 5 were Rs 1.65 crore after conducting 2,020 shows in the Indian market. The increment here was by 43.5%, since Monday’s earning was recorded at Rs 1.15 crore. Here, we can say that the movie has done pretty well to sustain itself through the key days of the week. The following are the standings for the movie domestically:

Total India Net Collection    Rs 8.30 crore
Total India Gross Collection    Rs 9.88 crore

You Might Be Interested In

Occupancy and Footfall Trends

The movie managed to score an overall attendance figure of 31.97% at theaters on Tuesday. Although there was sluggishness in terms of audience attendance during morning showings, the movie maintained a good performance throughout the day, especially during night shows:

Morning Show: 13.62%
Afternoon Show: 32.69%
Evening Show: 30.69%
Night Show: There was a dramatic surge of 47.4

About the Movie

Vaapas Aaunga is a film that tells an emotional tale of romance that revolves around the events of the Indian Partition in 1947. This film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, and it boasts an impressive cast, which includes Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah. Considering that it is not facing any formidable competition in the industry this week, trade experts predict a good run for it in the coming weekend as well.

Can ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Sustain Its Momentum Going Forward?

With the debut week of Main Vaapas Aaunga coming to a close, it raises the question regarding whether the movie will be able to sustain its performance going forward. This is because the movie needs to do well till Thursday in order to ensure that it retains a majority of its screens even after the onslaught of new films in the theatre on Friday

ALSO READ:  Opinion | A Comedian Cracked Rape Joke. Why Did People Laugh?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore
Tags: diljit dosanjhimtiaz aliMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office CollectionMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5

RELATED News

Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70

Blast OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja's Action Thriller

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks

Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Slows On First Monday, To Touch Rs 5 Crore Mark

LATEST NEWS

Are Indian Users Using VPNs To Bypass Telegram Ban?

Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena To Join Eknath Shinde?

SpaceX vs Amazon: Inside Staggering $2.85T Jolt That Changed Wall Street Rankings

Jio IPO Soon? Mukesh Ambani's Jio May File IPO Draft Papers Ahead Of AGM: Report

India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Lean Patch Continues as IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner Misses Out Again

23-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Dehradun

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

17 June 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here

When Is Cockroach Janata Party's Next Protest?

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

QUICK LINKS