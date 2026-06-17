Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

The box office performance of the new movie from Imtiaz Ali titled “Main Vaapas Aaunga” seems to be very promising indeed. Despite a rather dull beginning during its first weekend performance at the ticket counters, the film saw a remarkable growth in revenue during the next day (Tuesday/Day 5).
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5
The earnings of the movie in India on Day 5 were Rs 1.65 crore after conducting 2,020 shows in the Indian market. The increment here was by 43.5%, since Monday’s earning was recorded at Rs 1.15 crore. Here, we can say that the movie has done pretty well to sustain itself through the key days of the week. The following are the standings for the movie domestically:
Total India Net Collection Rs 8.30 crore
Total India Gross Collection Rs 9.88 crore
Occupancy and Footfall Trends
The movie managed to score an overall attendance figure of 31.97% at theaters on Tuesday. Although there was sluggishness in terms of audience attendance during morning showings, the movie maintained a good performance throughout the day, especially during night shows:
Morning Show: 13.62%
Afternoon Show: 32.69%
Evening Show: 30.69%
Night Show: There was a dramatic surge of 47.4
About the Movie
Vaapas Aaunga is a film that tells an emotional tale of romance that revolves around the events of the Indian Partition in 1947. This film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, and it boasts an impressive cast, which includes Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah. Considering that it is not facing any formidable competition in the industry this week, trade experts predict a good run for it in the coming weekend as well.
Can ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Sustain Its Momentum Going Forward?
With the debut week of Main Vaapas Aaunga coming to a close, it raises the question regarding whether the movie will be able to sustain its performance going forward. This is because the movie needs to do well till Thursday in order to ensure that it retains a majority of its screens even after the onslaught of new films in the theatre on Friday
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11