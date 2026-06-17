Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gains Momentum With 43% Growth Earning Rs 8.30 Crore

The box office performance of the new movie from Imtiaz Ali titled “Main Vaapas Aaunga” seems to be very promising indeed. Despite a rather dull beginning during its first weekend performance at the ticket counters, the film saw a remarkable growth in revenue during the next day (Tuesday/Day 5).

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5

The earnings of the movie in India on Day 5 were Rs 1.65 crore after conducting 2,020 shows in the Indian market. The increment here was by 43.5%, since Monday’s earning was recorded at Rs 1.15 crore. Here, we can say that the movie has done pretty well to sustain itself through the key days of the week. The following are the standings for the movie domestically:

Total India Net Collection Rs 8.30 crore

Total India Gross Collection Rs 9.88 crore

Occupancy and Footfall Trends

The movie managed to score an overall attendance figure of 31.97% at theaters on Tuesday. Although there was sluggishness in terms of audience attendance during morning showings, the movie maintained a good performance throughout the day, especially during night shows:

Morning Show: 13.62%

Afternoon Show: 32.69%

Evening Show: 30.69%

Night Show: There was a dramatic surge of 47.4

About the Movie

Vaapas Aaunga is a film that tells an emotional tale of romance that revolves around the events of the Indian Partition in 1947. This film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, and it boasts an impressive cast, which includes Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah. Considering that it is not facing any formidable competition in the industry this week, trade experts predict a good run for it in the coming weekend as well.

Can ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Sustain Its Momentum Going Forward?

With the debut week of Main Vaapas Aaunga coming to a close, it raises the question regarding whether the movie will be able to sustain its performance going forward. This is because the movie needs to do well till Thursday in order to ensure that it retains a majority of its screens even after the onslaught of new films in the theatre on Friday

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