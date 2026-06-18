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Home > Entertainment News > Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run

Main Vaapas Aaunga recorded positive upward movement on its first Wednesday (Day 6), recording a profit of 6.1% in comparison to its previous day. This movie earned Rs 1.75 crore from 2,056 screenings in India, thus accumulating a total gross collection of Rs 10.05 crore within six days of its theatrical release in the domestic market.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6, Image Credits- IMDb
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 09:54 IST

Main Vaapas Aaunga, the newest release of director Imtiaz Ali, is proving to be a good performer at the box office. The movie starring an amazing cast that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, is just about to conclude its first week of screening in theaters. The movie has succeeded in sustaining itself in terms of audience turnout despite the extremely competitive box office environment.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6

Main Vaapas Aaunga recorded positive upward movement on its first Wednesday (Day 6), recording a profit of 6.1% in comparison to its previous day. This movie earned Rs 1.75 crore from 2,056 screenings in India, thus accumulating a total gross collection of Rs 10.05 crore within six days of its theatrical release in the domestic market.

In its box-office performance, this movie started off with a steady opening of Rs 1.15 crore on Friday. With good word of mouth, the movie showed some good gains over the next two days, earning Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday and reaching its highest collection figure at Rs 2.50 crore on Sunday. After the expected Monday fall back to Rs 1.15 crore, the film recovered strongly for the mid-week period, making Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.75 crore on Wednesday.

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Worldwide Performance

In addition to the domestic box office collections, the total box office collections for the movie in India is a very impressive Rs 11.98 crores. The film Main Vaapas Aaunga is enjoying good popularity even among international audiences. In just one day, which was the sixth day, the international market brought in a net sum of Rs 0.50 crore for the movie. With such international success, the cumulative overseas box office collections of the movie are now Rs 6.75 crore.

Clashing in a Crowded Market

The consistent run of this Diljit Dosanjh starrer is especially significant, taking into consideration the stiff competition that it was facing when released on June 12, 2026. This film came face to face with a series of other films such as Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Movie Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

About the Film

Synopsis Vaapas Aaunga is a movie about a tragic love story set amidst the chaos and upheaval surrounding the Partition of India. Apart from the main actors, other characters that feature in the film include Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, and Dolly Ahluwalia. The positive reviews the movie has received thus far are a clear indicator that it is set for a successful run in its second week.

ALSO READ:  Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run
Tags: diljit dosanjhimtiaz aliMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office CollectionMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run

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