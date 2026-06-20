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Home > Entertainment News > Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide

The total global earnings are based on the good starting collections that the film managed to accumulate. Within the first weekend in India, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned ₹5.63 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8, Image Credits- IMDb
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 09:35 IST

The latest film directed by Imtiaz Ali, named Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh in lead role, has been able to hold on well at the box office during its second week run. It has shown a commendable performance despite being challenged by some new films owing to its impressive weekday trend.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8

With an impressive run in its first week, the movie saw a slight yet predictable dip as it approached the weekend period. The movie made an estimated net collection of ₹1.90 crore on Day 8 with around 1,087 shows screening in India, according to the recent trade figures provided by Bollywood Life. 

The trajectory of the movie during weekdays has impressed many trade experts. It is worth noting that the previous day, Day 7, had seen the movie register its second-highest single-day collection ever after it was released, making ₹2.20 crore nett.

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Global Box Office Milestone

While there has been gradual progress on the domestic front, the movie is doing great outside the country. With Diljit Dosanjh having an amazing international fan following, the total collection from around the world has crossed a landmark figure. According to the reports published in The Times of India, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to earn ₹26 crore globally within just eight days.

The total global earnings are based on the good starting collections that the film managed to accumulate. Within the first weekend in India, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned ₹5.63 crore as per the statistics gathered by Bollywood Hungama.

Word of Mouth vs. Budget Recovery

This film has been made on a budget of around ₹70 crore. But it was initially a difficult job for Main Vaapas Aaunga due to its poor opening. But the film’s emotional plot line and superb acting have created a buzz of word-of-mouth publicity on various social media platforms, thus bringing in good occupancy of theaters in the midweek. While currently the domestic recovery of the movie is between 17.5% to 20% of its budget, its decent theater hold provides it ample time to make profits.

ALSO READ:  Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide
Tags: diljit dosanjhMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office CollectionMain Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh’s Movie Holds Steady, Surpasses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide

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