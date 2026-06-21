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Home > Entertainment News > Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross

Imtiaz Ali’s emotional drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina, scored an extraordinary 130% jump on its second Saturday. The film collected ₹4.35 crore net on Day 9, crossing the ₹22 crore Indian gross mark and pushing its worldwide total to ₹32.85 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie, Image Credits- IMDb
Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 10:28 IST

Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has been described by Imtiaz Ali as a ‘feel good movie,’ has become one of those rare films which seems to have cheated the established laws of trade physics to bounce back and make some big waves. The film, which was written off even after its first weekend due to poor performance, has suddenly found its legs through phenomenal word-of-mouth.

How did the box office turnaround happen?

The box office trajectory of Main Vaapas Aaunga has been that of a rising phoenix, rather than that of a normal motion picture experience. This movie started its box office journey with a meek 1.15 crore nett on its first day, finishing off a silent weekend of 5.50 crore nett. The usual box office trajectory is that of decline; however, this movie managed to rise on a daily basis.

This movie managed to cross 12.50 crore in domestic net after its first week. The real fireworks started on its ninth day, which was its second Saturday, and the movie earned an amazing 4.35 crore net in India alone. This single day performance of the movie is almost twice that of its first Sunday performance, bringing in a decent domestic net of 18.50 crore.

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Worldwide, this is the trend that is catching up. The film garnered an additional 1.25 crore from abroad during the second Saturday, making the foreign total exceed the mark of 10.75 crore. With a domestic total of 22.10 crore, the total gross worldwide of Main Vaapas Aaunga comes to a comfortable 32.85 crore.

What is driving the audience to theatres?

It is the sheer zeal of advocating for the audience that lies at the root of this success story. This movie presents an extremely emotional story that revolves around a 95-year-old stroke victim whose urge to establish a connection with his past across the border becomes more than clear. It is through the efforts of his grandson that the unprocessed emotional wounds from the partition of India are revealed.

In the musical sense, this marks the fifth collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman, the maestro. The haunting music has touched a very sensitive cord with the audience and is acting like a secondary tool for marketing as well. Movie theatres in major cities like Mumbai have gone so far as to arrange 2 AM late night screenings on weekends owing to increased footfall.

Who stands out in the ensemble cast?

Whereas the marketing campaign was predominantly focused on the star power of Diljit Dosanjh, the movie is a tightly knit ensemble piece. It has been reported by trade experts that whereas Diljit is not the sole protagonist in the movie, his sincere performance carries enormous emotional weight within the framework of the parallel storylines. 

Naseeruddin Shah delivers an exemplary lesson in vulnerable performance as an old patriarch who forms the core of the drama. Another rising star, Vedang Raina, has also become one of the hottest topics, owing to his ability to perform the emotional landscape of his grandson, Keenu. Along with the powerful performances delivered by Sharvari, Kumud Mishra, and Rajat Kapoor, the movie presents precisely the kind of powerful acting that is necessary for a long theatrical run.

How is the film handling heavy box office competition?

What makes this rebirth even more noteworthy is the sheer number of big-budget releases currently vying for space on the marquee. Main Vaapas Aaunga will compete with other major commercial releases like the huge comedy blockbuster Cocktail 2, which features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Hollywood animated movie Toy Story 5.

Alongside other films that have not yet left the scene like the thrilling Peddi, starring Ram Charan, and the romantic drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Imtiaz Ali has shown that emotional appeal has not yet gone out of style at the box office.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross
Tags: diljit dosanjhimtiaz aliMain Vaapas Aaunga

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Diljit Dosanjh Film Keeps Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Indian Gross

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