Main Zaroor Aaunga Movie Trailer: Arbaaz Khan has just shared the trailer of his upcoming film titled Main Zaroor Aaunga on his official Twitter handle. Check out the Main Zaroor Aaunga trailer in this article.

Main Zaroor Aaunga Movie Trailer: The trailer of Arbaaz Khan’s upcoming action thriller, titled Main Zaroor Aaunga has just been released on the internet and looks like the film’s trailer has already started creating a buzz for its uniqueness. The trailer has also been released on YouTube by the Zee Music Company. The movie Main Zaroor Aaunga has been directed by Chandrakant Singh and will have Arbaaz Khan play a key role. Actors Aindrita Ray and Vikas Verma will be seen as romantic partners and the thriller is based on a horror-mystery.

In the trailer of the film Main Zaroor Aaunga, Aindrita Ray is seen stepping into the character of an ambitious model while Arbaqaz Khan a business tycoon and Vikas Verma as an ace photographer. The trailer reflects the film to be a suspense thriller where, betray, murder, and romance are the major aspects of the film.

According to reports, actor Arbaaz Khan had confirmed that the film is scheduled to be released on September 27, this year. Moreover, taking to his official Twitter handle, actor Arbaaz shared a post which read, “Some Secrets never die, rather they return to haunt you”. Check out the tweet by Arbaaz Khan here:

