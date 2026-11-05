‘Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut’: Yung DSA Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha Multiple Times, Says She May Have Found Out After Bigg Boss 20 Entry

A family-message task on Bigg Boss 20 took an unexpected turn when contestant Yung DSA opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Samiksha and admitted to being unfaithful to her multiple times. The rapper made the revelation while speaking to fellow contestant ScoutOP, shortly after an audio message from his family was played in the house.

Yung appeared disappointed after not receiving a message from Samiksha. He later spoke to Scout about his relationship, saying, “Main kho dala re Scout Samiksha ko.” When Scout tried to console him, Yung made a startling confession about his past actions.

Yung DSA admits cheating on girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 times

Yung cheated on his girlfriend 10 times, and now he’s worried that she has found out about it while he’s inside. Wtf #biggboss20 #bb20 https://t.co/wma0WqswHI — 🦋 (@lostinchaosssss) November 4, 2026







During his conversation with ScoutOP, Yung admitted that he had cheated on Samiksha repeatedly. He said, “Maine cheat kiya hai usko bahut,” before specifying that it had happened around 10 to 12 times.

When Scout asked whether Samiksha had known about his infidelity, Yung replied, “Nahi, pata nahi tha usko.” He then speculated that she might have found out about it only after he entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, saying, “Jab main yahan pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga.” The conversation left Scout visibly surprised. He had been trying to comfort Yung over the absence of a personal message from Samiksha, but the confession added another dimension to the contestant’s emotional moment.

Why was Yung DSA upset during the family-message task?

The latest episode featured an emotional family-message task in which contestants had to make sacrifices to allow fellow housemates to hear messages from their loved ones. Kanika Mann gave up her lifeline so that Yung could hear his family’s audio message.

However, Yung did not receive a separate message from Samiksha. Her absence appeared to affect him, and he later spoke to Scout about the possibility of losing her. Yung has mentioned Samiksha several times during his time on the reality show. He has referred to her as his ‘pasandida aurat’ and described her as someone special in his life. He has generally avoided revealing too much about their relationship when other contestants have questioned him.

His latest conversation with Scout has now brought his relationship into focus, particularly because of his admission about cheating.

What happened in the latest Bigg Boss 20 family task?

The family-message task also featured emotional moments involving other contestants. While Mahhi Vij refused to sacrifice her lifeline for Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann gave up hers to let Yung hear his family’s message. Amrapali Dubey also sacrificed her opportunity for Gullu. The task has put contestants in emotionally difficult situations, forcing them to choose between hearing from their loved ones and retaining an advantage in the game.

Bigg Boss 20 airs daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

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