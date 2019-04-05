Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik starrer, Majili is a romantic drama film which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Harish Peddi, Sahu Garapati, Sushil Choudhary under the banner of Shine Screens Production.

Majili is counted amongst the film for which the fans were eagerly looking forward to. Before it’s release only, the film created a lot of buzz in the industry as the duo Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya will be sharing the screens for the first time after their wedding in 2017. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, who last delivered his hit film, Ninnu Kori. The film narrates the story of three people who are interlaced together in love. The story is set in Visakhapatnam and created a lot of curiosity among the fans as the promotional material of the film starting from the posters, trailer and the music, was well appreciated by the fans. Moreover, Telugu actor Divyansha Kaushik will mark her debut in the industry with this film.

The first most interesting part of the film is that the film marks the fourth collaboration between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya on the screens. Talking about their personal life, both of them first met while shooting for Ye Maaya Chesave, soon after the duo started dating each other after breaking up with their current partners. In 2016, the actors got engaged and made their relationship official. Majili marks their first film after their wedding in the year 2017. Talking about the fans reaction, they are much excited to witness the couple on screens for the fourth time.

The second most interesting part about the film is its relatable story that is like an icing on the cake. In the film, Naga Chaitanya plays the character of an alcoholic ex-cricketer named Poorna who falls in love with his ex-girlfriend Anshu who is played by Divyansha Kaushik. Chaitanya gets married to Samantha in the film, who sacrifices everything in order to fulfil the dreams of her husband but unfortunately, Naga pays no attention to his wife.

The director of the film Shiva Nirvana has worked hard at the direction work as he has not only narrated the story well but has also made the story interesting by keeping it simple and relatable content. His work is well appreciated by the fans and critics and it is said that he has done full justice to the film just like his previous films.

The film will also mark the debut for Divyansha Kaushik’s film, who is from Delhi. The actor will be playing the role of Poorna’s childhood love in the character of Anshu. In an interview, the actor revealed that she agreed upon the project just after the director’s narration.

Moreover, Gopi Sundar’s tunes are like an icing on the cake as before the film’s release the tunes are creating a buzz all around it. With beautiful lyrics, the songs have proved to be a delight for the listeners.

