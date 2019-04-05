Majili box office collection day 1: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik starrer Majili helmed by Shiva Nirvana, is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banners of Shine Screens. The romantic saga which revolves around Naga Chaitanya's character, is expected to cross Rs 10 crore on its release day.

Majili box office collection day 1: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik starrer Majili is finally in theatres now. The romantic Telugu saga revolves around the life of a teenager guy (Naga Chaitanya) who wants to become a cricketer. After a dramatic break-up with his girlfriend (Divyansha Kaushik), he gets married to a girl (Samantha Akkineni) who is a typical Indian wife, who is ready to sacrifice anything for her husband. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili which means part of Journey, is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banners of Shine Screens.

Well, movie buffs especially Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fans are excited to watch the couple sharing the screen for the first time after their marriage. Excited to watch the sizzling chemistry between the two, fans have started giving positive reviews to the makers of Majili. According to sources, Majili has already garnered good response from the audience and critics through the music and trailer of the film.

A Telugu portal praised Samantha Akkineni’s performance in the movie, Majili. Samantha steals the show with her steller performance in the second half as Sravani, said the portal. Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s role, Telugu portal wrote that the actor has got his career’s best author-backed role as Purna.

This how Twitter users reacted to Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili:

@Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni Just watched the movie in Virginia. I lived this movie so much. Mainly the acting by both of you is tremendous. After YMC, we saw the same love even after 10 years. Will be remembered #Majili ♥️🔥🔥🔥♥️ — Moh Hahn Vum See (@tmohanvamsi) April 5, 2019

#Majili is a well made movie with some great lines, nice moments and right emotion… especially the climax !!… Shiva Niravana yet again treated heartbreak in his own beautiful way. Some great performances and nice music too. Go for it… — Sushanth Nallapareddy (@sushanthreddy) April 5, 2019

Wish every love failure guy gets a wife like #Sravani @Samanthaprabhu2 your wholesome performance elevated the whole movie. #Majili is for every guy who lost in love and is trying to regain life. @ShivaNirvana kudos — Sarcasm_in_Blood (@fatherofdankme1) April 5, 2019

Poorna what is Maya…….

Vizag lo mogudalini pelalalu Maya Ani pilustaru….

And thats true…..

My mom calls me dad as Maya……………….

Just I want to share…..@Samanthaprabhu2@chay_akkineni @itsdivyanshak @ShivaNirvana #Chaysam4#MajiliBeginsTomorrow pic.twitter.com/GE1f3EKHPC — Jyo(die hard fan of @Samanthaprabhu2) (@Samu31488690) April 4, 2019

Although the movie has already fetched Rs 21.14 crores from its global theatrical rights and Rs 24 crore from its distributions, film critic and trade analyst are eager the know how much will the film garner at the box office. There are predictions that Majili will collect over Rs 36.5 crore which was Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s superhit movie, Manam’s box office collection.

Recently, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted seeking the special blessing at the Tirupati Tirumala Temple. The star couple in the traditional avatar offered special prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Gorgeous Samantha Akkineni chose an off-white outfit with printed dupatta while Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing a white shirt with a bright pink coloured stole in the pictures that went viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya in an interview said that Majili is a prestigious project for him and his wife. Everyone would have faced failure at some point in their lives and they would have felt pain. The film is about how Naga Chaitanya’s character overcomes his pain, said Naga Chaitanya.

Naga said that he and Samantha were very happy that they got to play these characters in Majili as this kind of story has not been explored much in our films so far. After Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya, Majili is the third collaboration of star-couple who is highly praised by the audiences for their respective superhit movies.

