Majili box office collection Day 2: Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's latest release Majili is off to a great start at the box office. With a positive word of mouth from the audience and film critics, Majili has earned a total collection of Rs 7.10 crore on its opening day.

One of the much-loved couple of Tollywood, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are back on the silver screen with their latest release Majili and it is receiving all the love from audience and film critics alike. Helmed and written by Shiva Nirvana, Majili marks the first film of the duo after their marriage. Along with the power couple, Majili also stars Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali and Divyansha Kaushik in key roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the latest trade analytics of Majili on his official Twitter account. In his tweet, he revealed that Majili has earned Rs 1.94 crore in Nizam, Rs 0.76 crore in Vizag, Rs 0.28 crore in East, Rs 0.27 crore in West, Rs 0.37 crore in Krishna, Rs 0.67 crore in Guntur, Rs 0.18 crore in Nellore, Rs 0.75 crore in Ceded, Rs 5.22 crore in Nizam and AP, Rs 0.88 crore in Usa and Rs 0.73 crore in Karnataka, making it a total collection of Rs 7.10 crore.

. @chay_akkineni & @Samanthaprabhu2 's #Majili Had Fantastic Run Today In Ap/Tg.. In Many Areas, Day2> Day1 Shares .. Looks Like All Set Be A Biggest Grosser In Chay' s Career #BlockbusterMajili pic.twitter.com/5QX80q0bLZ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 6, 2019

Despite several new Tamil releases this weekend, @chay_akkineni – @Samanthaprabhu2 's #Majili has the most no. of shows in #Chennai 's #Mayajaal Multiplex – 15.. Tickets for #Majili are also sold out in advance in other ' Plexes in the city for today.. pic.twitter.com/8iO8CjPrWl — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 7, 2019

With this, he added that Majili has the potential to emerge as the biggest grosser of Naga Chaitanya’s career. Even on its second day, most of the tickets of Majili are sold out in advance despite several new Tamil releases this weekend. As fans continue to love Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni’s on-screen chemistry, the trailer of Majili, which released just a week ago, has already crossed 5 million views on YouTube.

Speaking about the film, Samantha had earlier said that Majili is all about how love binds individuals together and pain makes them stronger. On working with Samantha Akkineni for the fourth time and first time after their marriage, Naga Chaitanya said that for them to go shoot together and go home together was like a jackpot. He added that it is nice when professional and personal life collides.

