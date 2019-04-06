Majili box office collection Day 2: Shiva Nirvana directorial Majili starring Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali, is finally in theatres now. The much-awaited collaboration of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya after their wedding, has received mixed reactions from the audience and critics.

Majili box office collection Day 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali starrer Majili recieved positive reviews from the audience and critics on its release date i.e. April 5. The love saga which revolves around a teenager’s life who wants to become a cricketer but ends up getting married to Samantha Akkineni after a dramatic break-up with Divyansha Kaushik, is off to a good start at the box office as it is predicted that the movie has garnered over 10 crore on its opening day.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili which means a part of the journey is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Made under the banners of Shine Screens Production, Majili is the first collaboration of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya after their marriage which took place in 2017. The much-awaited movie of tar-couple, Majili garnered love and support from the audience before it was released in theatres, due to its music and trailer.

Trade analyst and film critic, Ramesh Bala tweeted about the much-anticipated movie of Samantha and Naga. In his tweet, he wrote, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer Maliji has opened well in the United States Premieres. The movie has already crossed 12,000 dollars in premieres so far.

According to indianexpress’s Manoj Kumar R, Majili is riddled which showcases clumsy acting, plot inconsistency, unoriginality, no sign of reality, lack of concern for a reason. He further added that the movie propagates the theory that self-respect goes out of the window the moment a person finds his or her true love. Emphasising on the fact that the woman in a relationship has to face all the problems while the man in the movie can be seen as a self-destructive piece of work. Director Shiva Nirvana’s attempt to set unrealistic and unreasonable relationship expectations with his crowd-pleasing melodrama is the issue of the movie, said Manoj Kumar R.

Telugu stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were highly praised by Twitter users. Chi La Sow actor Anumolu Sushanth believes that Majili is a beautiful film delicately handled by Shiva Nirvana. Due to the convincing characters of the star-couple, he could feel the pain and love in the movie. He further added, Majili has super background score by Music Thaman to enhance the emotions and soothing music by Gogi Sundar. Aatadukundam Raa actor later in the post, praised the entire cast and crew of Majili.

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni too appreciated the performance of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in Majili.

According to director Hemant Madhukar, Majili is a fresh cult classic love story which is well written and crafted by the director of the movie. Praising Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni’s performance, Madhukar gave a thumbs up to the whole team of Majili.

