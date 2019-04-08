Majili box office collection day 3: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik starrer Majili is all set to garner Rs 30 crore. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens Production. The Tamil love saga has so far earned Rs 21 crore at the box office.

Majili box office collection day 3: Despite receiving mixed reactions from the audience and critics, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili is doing well at the box office. The love saga which was released on April 5, marks the first movie of Samantha and Naga after their wedding. The film critic and trade analyst, Ramesh Bala posted the latest updates about the movie Majili. Calling it a blockbuster, Majili has minted a worldwide gross of Rs 21 crore in just two days of its release, tweeted Bala.

Despite several new Tamil releases in the market this weekend, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer Majili has the most number of shows in Chennai’s Mayajaal Multiplex, he further tweeted. Naga Chaitanya is highly being praised by the audience and critics for playing a young boy who is fond of cricket. From showcasing Naga Chaitanya’s depressive life after separating from Divyansha Kaushik to getting married to Samantha Akkineni, Majili is being considered as one of the best movies of Naga Chaitanya in recent times.

Majili has minted half-a-million in the United States within two days and is racing towards a million mark, posted Bala on his official Twitter handle. The movie has garnered over $509,572 at the international box office.

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Divyansha Kaushik, Annaya Agarwal, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Suhas, Atul Kulkarni, Sai Teja Kalvakota, Subbaraju and Ravi Prakash starrer Majili is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. Made under the banner of Shine Screens Production, Majili is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

The notorious website, Tamilrockers has leaked the Tamil flick online. Despite being warned thousand times by the movie buffs and makers, Tamilrockers is well-known for releasing movies like Lucifer, Kesari, Manikarnika and Junglee. In fact, before the release of Majili, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni urged all the movie buffs to say no to piracy and watch Majili in cinema halls but they were sad to know that piracy has leaked the love saga online.

