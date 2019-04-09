Majili box office collection day 4: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik starrer Majili is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens Production. The movie which opened to mixed audience and critic reactions, has so far garnered over Rs 21 crore at the box office within three days of its release.

Majili box office collection day 4: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s first love saga after their wedding started its journey in the theatres on a slow node. The movie which is based on a young boy and his struggles to become a cricketer amid of the love tension he is going through failed to impress the critics but managed to garner good digits at the box office. Seems like all the emotionally broken souls could connect to Naga’s role in the movie who gets married to Samantha after his sad break-up with Divyansha.

Tamil film critic and trade analyst, Ramesh Bala shared the latest details about the movie. The flick which was released on April 5, is a blockbuster as the movie has already minted a worldwide collection of Rs 21 crore in just two days of its release, he wrote. Despite facing tough competition in the market due to various other Tamil releases, Samantha and Naga’s Majili is enjoying the love and praises from Chennai audience. Well, Majili is being considered Naga Chaitanya’s one of the best movies in recent times.

The stunning lady who enjoys millions of followers on social media, shared an adorable photo of herself leaning on Naga Chaitanya’s shoulder. Her át the end, nothing else matters’ post soon after the release of their movie, Majili, was liked by over 1,194,426 Instagram users. Take a sneak peek to the post of Samantha Akkineni featuring Naga Chaitanya:

Besides the post, Samantha Akkineni an active social media user thanked the audience and celebs for praising Majili on Twitter. Take a look at how she reacted to all the love and blessings:

Okay you’re truly making my day 🙏 https://t.co/iOkCffHsYL — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 8, 2019

Thankyou so much 🙏 https://t.co/ymilg4obtM — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 8, 2019

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili stars Annaya Agarwal, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Suhas, Atul Kulkarni, Sai Teja Kalvakota, Subbaraju and Ravi Prakash in the supporting role. The flick is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens Production.

Samantha Akkineni is all set to entertain her fans with another Telugu comedy-drama movie titled O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave. Helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave will be bankrolled by Sunita Tati under the banners of People’s Media Factory and Suresh Productions. Samantha will be sharing screens with Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, Snigdha and Naga Shourya in the Telugu movie which is like to hit the theatres by the end of 2019.

