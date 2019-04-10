Majili box office collection day 5: Though Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer opened with mixed reactions at the box office but has managed to garner good digits in the international market. The love flick which is set in Tamil is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens Production.

Majili box office collection day 5: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s first movie after their wedding in 2017, is setting benchmarks for upcoming Telugu movies. The love flick which opened with mixed reactions and low collection at the box office, is doing pretty well in the international market. ChaySam’s movie which failed to impress the domestic audience has attracted the international audience. Trade analyst and film critic, Ramesh Bala on his official Twitter handle shared details about the latest movies that are doing good at the box office.

In his tweet, he wrote that Majili has bagged the first position in the most watched movie in recent times in Australia. It has so far garnered over A$107,345 followed by John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter which earned A$44,978, 3. Samantha Akkineni is enjoying the love and praises for not just Majili but her amazing performance in Super Deluxe which is on the third position with A$40,551. Mohanlal starrer Lucifer which has entered the Rs 100 crore club, collected over A$23,359 from the international audience while Akshay Kumar’s Kesari which released back in March, is still doing well. The movie which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi collected A$17,553 from Australian audience.

Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Majili stars Divyansha Kaushik, Annaya Agarwal, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Suhas, Atul Kulkarni, Sai Teja Kalvakota, Subbaraju and Ravi Prakash in the supporting roles. Majili is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens Production.

After Majili, Naga Chaitanya will star in K S Ravindra directorial Venky Mama. The Telugu drama movie which is bankrolled by D Suresh Babu is made under the banners of Suresh Productions. Venkatesh, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput starrer Venky Mam is likely to hit the theatres by the end of 2019. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni will star in O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave which is helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and bankrolled by Sunita Tati under the banners of People’s Media Factory and Suresh Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More