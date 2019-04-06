Majil: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, have shared the big screen together and the couple has nailed their performance in the big screen. Fan's are going gaga over their on-screen roles, garnering much love from the fans the reel cum real-life couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya made their role worthy looking.

The much-anticipated movie Majili is on the big screen now, garnering much love from the fans the reel cum real-life couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya on-screen chemistry has already created a buzz among the audience. The storyline of the film revolves around love, passion, career and heartbreak. Majili has been bankrolled by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi and Sushil Choudhary under the banner of Shine Screens Productions. The characters of the film have hooked the interest of the viewers till the climax. The film is set in the city of Vizag, with a story portraying the innocent love of two teenagers who faced high intense family drama. The male protagonist ended up marrying a girl whom he never thought of loving but after a long struggle, both the couples start falling for each other. The playback songs of the film make it more dramatic. See, how fans reacted to the film.

Majili.. its awesome, @Samanthaprabhu2 ur entry scene 🙏 superb @chay_akkineni acting was excellent. You couple just nailed it . cinematography is nice, @divyanshak10 superb on debut. Can't wait to watch again. #Majili

THERE IS ❤️.. THERE IS 💔… pic.twitter.com/OeiiLbaGzJ — Kishore (@keshorenaane) April 6, 2019

#Majili @chay_akkineni chala baga chesaru career best so mature @Samanthaprabhu2 hands down to ur performance the way u r into sravani role 👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻, watched 2nd time,climax tears,so emotional, pain, every husband will get to know through ur role how much the wife loves them. — pk (@Prabhask8) April 6, 2019

This beautiful story touched my soul.@Samanthaprabhu2 @chay_akkineni You both portrayed these characters with such humanity, grace and raw emotion. Just beautiful! #Majili pic.twitter.com/hXxWMVyGwP — Preetham_n (@Preethamn13) April 6, 2019

Man.. I wanna marry a girl like Sravani @Samanthaprabhu2 🖤 Sravani.. was it @Samanthaprabhu2 or an angel direct from the heaven!!😍#Majili — Sailesh Pokuri (@saileshpokuri) April 5, 2019

Naga’s intensity holds the attention of the viewers whereas, Samantha makes this emotional drama look painful and endearing at the same time. The on-screen chemistry of the couple is been seen after a along while so as the chemistry works out really well. Along with strong performances, the elements of comedy, pain, emotions, romance, friendship beautifully blended together make it a blockbuster. Majili has super background score by Music Thaman to enhance the emotions and soothing music by Gogi Sundar. Naga’s addictive role is highly praised and Samantha’s innocence took away all hearts.

The movie is really doing well in the box-office collection as well, with an opening collection of Rs. 10 crores

#Majili : DAY 1 : WW Gross – 12.05 Crores : WW Share – 8.08 Crore. Saraina cinema padithe YUVA SAMRAT Rampage ila untadhi 💪#majili — Chay Addict (@chay_varun) April 6, 2019

The film is expected to get a good box-office collection in the coming week. This kind of story is been witnessed after a long while where each emotion is perfectly mixed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More