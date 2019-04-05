Majili movie review: The electrifying couple of Tollywood, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are back on the silver screen with their fourth collaboration Majili. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled under the banner of Shine Screens Productions, Majili has received a thumbs up from the celebrities, audience as well as film critics.

After much anticipation, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni’s first film after their marriage-Majili has hit the theatrical screens. Translated as a part of the journey, Majili has been bankrolled by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi and Sushil Choudhary under the banner of Shine Screens Productions. As the film continues to win praises from audience and celebrities on social media alike, the verdict of film critics is also out.

Film critic Suhas Yellapantula in his review for Times Of India gave the film 3/5 stars and said that Majili is a romantic film that has more pain than love. Revolving around a failed cricketer Poorna (Naga Chaitanya) and his wife Sravani (Samantha), the film is refreshing and explores every character in depth. The lead star-cast has also delivered some brilliant performances. While the film does keep you hooked, the climax, ill-timed songs and unnecessary fights bring the film down.

Film critic Vyas in his review for The Hans India also gave the film 3/5 stars. In his review, the film critic said that Naga Chaitanya as Poorna has delivered a memorable performance and blended well with the character while one is sure to fall in love with Samantha’s character Sravani. The chemistry between the duo also works out well. Along with strong performances, the elements of comedy, pain, emotions, romance, friendship beautifully blended together make it a potential blockbuster.

Film critic Hemanth Kumar in his review for Firstpost gave the film 3.5/5 stars. In his review, he noted that Naga Chaitanya is the star of Majili and delivers a career-defining performance. Samantha, on the other hand, has done full justice to her role. The film critic added that Majili is an honest portrayal of relationships and provides an enriching experience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More