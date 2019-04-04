Majili poster: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's much-awaited film Majili is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on Friday April 5, 2019. Before the release of a movie, Naga took to social media to share a glimpse of a movie in a poster. In the caption, he asked the audience to be a part of Poorna's journey from tomorrow. In the poster, Naga can be seen standing with the folding arms while looking into the cameras.

Majili poster: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Majili is all set to hit the screens on April 5, 2019, Friday. A day before releasing the movie, Naga Chaitanya took to social media to share the poster. In the poster, Naga Chaitya writes a quote where it is mentioned that it’s an honest love story filled with emotions. This is a film about pain and how one overcomes it to become a better person. Soon after the post, the comment section was flooded with the wishes for the movie. Till now this post has received 21, 479 likes.

The real-life couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are on a promotional spree for the movie. The couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya visited the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday. Post-marriage, this is Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s first film together after the wedding in 2017.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot according to the south Indian rituals and in a Christian ceremony in Goa in the year 2017.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars actress Divyansha Kaushik. Based on the story of Poorna (Naga Chaitanya) who ignores his wife Sravani (Samantha Ruth Pabhu) who dotes him. Poorna’s troubled past and failures acted as a barrier between him and Sravani.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been featured in a list of hit films – Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Mersal, Rangasthalam and Mahanati – after her wedding. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Savyasachi with R Madhavan, hasn’t been so lucky.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met while filming 2010 on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. This was also Samantha’s debut film. Autonagar Surya and Manam, were also featured Naga Chaitanya’s father Akkineni Nagarjuna.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More