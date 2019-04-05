Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banners of Shine Screens is finally in theatres now. The couple in an interview shared inside details about the movie which revolves around a teenager who wants to become a cricketer but ends up getting married. The movie talks about love and pain a couple has to deal with.

When asked about Majili, Samantha Akkineni said that the film is about how love binds people together and pain makes them stronger. According to the gorgeous lady, love and pain make a relationship stronger. She further added that she loves husband Chay more that boyfriend Chay. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya said that it was a jackpot to go to shoot together and take off from work together. He believes, it is nice when professional and personal life comes together.

Samantha Akkineni who stays quite active on social media, thanked Twitter users for praising her performance in Majili which hit the screens, today i.e. April 5.

Such sweet words 🙏Thankyou https://t.co/LlELGoqYma — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 5, 2019

Best birthday gift ever ❤️ https://t.co/M2uurkqMtK — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 5, 2019

While praising Majili director Shiva Nirvana, she said that he is a cool friend. Not just that, he is sweet but very sure of what he wants. Everybody should learn self-confidence from him. The director knows his craft and how to work on it. This is his second film, but he worked on it like he has been here for a long time, she said.

A beautiful photo of Samantha and Naga went viral on social media after Majili actor posted it on her official Instagram account on March 18. The lady introduced Poorna and Sravani from Majili to the world via Instagram post which was liked by over 646,992 Instagram users.

Naga Chaitanya approached Shiva Nirvana after watching Ninnu Kori to ask him if he has a script for him. Shiva narrated the story of Majili and suggested him to bring Samantha Akkineni in the project. This how Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni bagged their third movie together.

The couple were asked what they hate and love about each other, this is what they had in their tiny pitara to say about each other in the interesting interview. Samantha loves how Naga is stable and balance in his life but hates that he is too perfect while Naga who is totally anti-social, finds it hard to understand how social media influences Samantha.

