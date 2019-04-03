Majili: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya spotted together at Lord Balaji's temple Tirupati Tirumala to seek blessing for their upcoming film Magill's success. The movie is been helmed by Shiva Nirvana and all set to hit the floor on April 5, 2019. Samantha looks elegant in a traditional SouthIndian outfit, while Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing a white shirt and mundu paired with a bright fuchsia pink stole see photos inside.

Majili: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya the real-life couple is all set to mesmerise the entire mass of audience worldwide with their upcoming film Majili. The couple will be seen together in the film post their marriage. The movie is been helmed by Shiva Nirvana and all set to hit the floor on April 5, 2019. Before the release, the couple spotted together at Lord Balaji’s temple Tirupati Tirumala to seek blessing for Magill’s success. The film is being produced by Sahu Garapati under the banner Shine Screens.

. @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 at Tirumala Both Chay and Sam offered special prayers for Sri Venkateswara Swamy Meanwhile their #Majili film is slated for a worldwide release on April 5th #MajiliOnApr5th #ChaySam pic.twitter.com/coCrkzXhxY — Vishnu Thej Putta (@VishnuThejPutta) April 2, 2019

Samantha looks elegant in a traditional SouthIndian outfit, while Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing a white shirt and mundu paired with a bright fuchsia pink stole. Both the couples look dam excited and posed pictures to the shutterbugs. The trailer of the movie released earlier this week since then, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie of their favourite on-screen as well as off-screen couple.

Talking much about the storyline of the film, Naga Chaitanya plays a teenage boy who wants to be a cricketer but somehow is not able to be and also being separated from his girlfriend . He is then married to a girl named Sravani who is ready to sacrifice anything for her but as a husband, he doesn’t care for her. The whole story revolves around narrow pathline of love and career.

Both the couples tied a knot on October 7, 2019, after dating each other over a long period of time. They worked together in many films like Dayaalu, Manam and many more. The on-screen chemistry of the couple is been admired by many viewers and so as they turned to be a happy couple now. Hope the upcoming film of the duo, manage to garner much love and affection from the audience and do well in the box-office collection.

