Majili Twitter reactions: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's first post-marriage film Majili has finally hit the silver screens today, April 5, 2019. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is a romantic-drama and is expected to be different from all the projects ChaySam have ever been a part of. Now, the film is out and the social media feed is impelling people to book tickets for the film asap.

Majili Twitter reactions: Majili: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s first post-marriage film has finally hit the silver screens today, April 5, 2019. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is a romantic-drama and is expected to be different from all the projects ChaySam have ever been a part of. Samantha has already dubbed the film as one of the best performances of Chaitanya so far. The film has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the film had hit several social media platforms.

Now, the film is out and the social media feed is impelling people to book tickets for the film asap. Going through the social media reactions, it seems both the actors and director have reached to expectations of viewers by giving an impeccable performance.

The audiences have already seen ChaySam together in film Ye Maaya Chesave, thus the expectations are higher this time. Going through the trend on social media, it seems that the film is going to be a hit at the box office. Here are some of the social media reactions for the film:

#majili

Don’t miss it

It will change U

Move U inside heart ♥️ Thanks @ShivaNirvana 💗 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 5, 2019

#Majili is a film that most of us will take back home and will haunt us for sometime. @Samanthaprabhu2 Just wow. @chay_akkineni Just awesome buddy.. @ShivaNirvana terrific writing.. great bgm @MusicThaman. Congrats team. Great film — Raviteja Meruva (@ravitejamrv) April 5, 2019

A tweet posted by Ramesh Bala claimed that the film has opened well in the US too. The film has already crossed over $125,000 in the premieres so far.

@chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 Left with a most beautiful feeling after watching #Majili. Thanks for the wonderful experience and dedicated acting. @chay_akkineni most matured performance, to be frank I have seen a common man in you. Hats off. — Trapped in Movies (@21uttam) April 5, 2019

Some stories just drop from heaven. #Majili is one of them. 😍 pic.twitter.com/0ZUfnkQfVp — Krishnachaitanya (@kcpallamala) April 5, 2019

#Majili Fantastic first half! Scenes between #NagaChaitanya and #Divyansha is a surprise, Poorna and Anshu 👌👌👌 Solid story! Seems like a big break for @chay_akkineni is happening. — Gossiper.UK (@gossiper_) April 5, 2019

Ee madhya kalam movies edo teesthunam annatu vastunayi. But #Majili is a true honest and sincere realistic film which gives you a lot of impact after the film gets completed ! Trust me youth go gaga on screen with the interval bang ! It's not worth watch ! It's a must watch ! pic.twitter.com/lysCARMdiB — َ (@deepak_somisety) April 5, 2019

#Majili -There is maturity in Shiva’s writing and his shotmaking, visuals and BGM usage are very similar to that of Mani Ratnam. The film feels like an ode to him. Performances by Samantha,Chay, Rao Ramesh are 👏🏼! The guy who played d friend character has a bright future! — Varun Kilaru (@varunkilaru) April 5, 2019

The film started gathering hype soon after its trailer was dropped on YouTube. It was just a few days ago when the trailer was released. The trailer gave a fair idea about the story of the film that revolves around the life of a cricketer, played by Chay. Bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under their banner Shine, the film is a romantic drama.

Two years ago in October, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knots in Goa in the presence of family and close friends. It was a two-day affair, which saw Sam and Chay get married twice – in Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More