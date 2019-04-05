Majili Twitter reactions: Majili: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s first post-marriage film has finally hit the silver screens today, April 5, 2019. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is a romantic-drama and is expected to be different from all the projects ChaySam have ever been a part of. Samantha has already dubbed the film as one of the best performances of Chaitanya so far. The film has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the film had hit several social media platforms.
Now, the film is out and the social media feed is impelling people to book tickets for the film asap. Going through the social media reactions, it seems both the actors and director have reached to expectations of viewers by giving an impeccable performance.
The audiences have already seen ChaySam together in film Ye Maaya Chesave, thus the expectations are higher this time. Going through the trend on social media, it seems that the film is going to be a hit at the box office. Here are some of the social media reactions for the film:
A tweet posted by Ramesh Bala claimed that the film has opened well in the US too. The film has already crossed over $125,000 in the premieres so far.
The film started gathering hype soon after its trailer was dropped on YouTube. It was just a few days ago when the trailer was released. The trailer gave a fair idea about the story of the film that revolves around the life of a cricketer, played by Chay. Bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under their banner Shine, the film is a romantic drama.
Two years ago in October, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knots in Goa in the presence of family and close friends. It was a two-day affair, which saw Sam and Chay get married twice – in Hindu and Christian ceremonies.
