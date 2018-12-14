A popular TV actor Shweta Basu has tied the knot with her boyfriend Rohit Mittal in a private ceremony on December 13 in Pune. Several photographs are surfacing on the Internet where the couple can be seen smiling for the cameras. Shweta looks extremely beautiful in her wedding attire.

Known for her double role in 2002 Makdee, Shweta Basu Prasad has exchanged her wedding her vows with her long-term boyfriend Rohit Mittal in a private ceremony on December 13 in Pune. Reportedly, the ceremony took place both in Bengali and Marwari customs. Various photographs are surfacing on the social media where the couple can be seen happily posing for the cameras. In the photographs, dressed in a red coloured saree, she looks like a beautiful bong bride. Groom Rohit Mittal, also equally looks handsome in his black sherwani.

Several photographs also surfaced online from the pre-wedding ceremonies of the couple. Check out the inside pictures from the ceremonies. Shweta and Rohit got engaged in 2017 after she proposed to him in Goa. According to a report, the two were dating each other for almost four years.

It was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who played a key role in getting the couple together. Both have a common professional background and have collaborated on short films. Shweta Bachchan had been a National Award winner for her performance in Makdee. She had also been featured in Iqbal as Shreyas Talpade’s sister and was last seen as Varun Dhawan’s sister-in-law in the 2017 film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

She had also appeared in several daily soaps, including ‘Kutumb’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and ‘Karishma Kaa Karishma’. She will be next seen in a cameo in Vasant Bala’s upcoming film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

