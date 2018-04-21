Make way for the king as Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Kaala Karikaalan is finally all set to hit the screens on June 7th. Earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 27th, Kaala had to be postponed after the Tamil film industry went on strike on March 21st. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo.

Get excited as Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Kaala Karikaalan will finally hit the screens on June 7th. Putting an end to all the speculations, Film producer Dhanush took to his Twitter handle to announce the revised release date and tweeted, “Happy to announce that Superstar’s #kaala will release on June 7th in all languages worldwide. #makewayfortheking #thalaivar.” Kaala, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 27th, had to be postponed after the Tamil film industry went on strike on March 21st.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after their 2016 super hit release Kabali. Starring Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani in prominent roles along with Rajinikanth, Kaala will be released in four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. With 23 million views on Kaala teaser, the film had already scored a major hit among the audiences. Dressed in an all-black attire, Rajinikanth as Kaala will be seen fighting with the men in power to ensure justice for the common people.

In the teaser, when Nana Patekar, who essays the role of a corrupt politician, questions the superstar, “What sort of name is ‘Kaala’, then the teaser draws a link between the colour black as Kaala and Karikaalan as the god of death. Along with Kaala, the superstar will also be seen in the upcoming film 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar. 2.0 marks the sequel of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and is reported to be the most expensive film till date. The release of 2.0 has not been announced as of yet.

