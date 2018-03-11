The horror love saga Pari: Not a Fairytale has received a great response from the audience. Anushka Sharma starrer movie has earned its commercial profit within seven days after the release of the movie. Even though the makers registered a sizeable profit, the movie which was distributed by Pooja Entertainment & Films managed to break the profit within the first week. The movie is produced by the actress and directed by Prosit Roy.

The horror love saga Pari: Not a Fairytale has received a great response from the audience. Even though the makers registered a sizeable profit, the movie which was distributed by Pooja Entertainment & Films managed to break the profit within the first week. Anushka Sharma starrer movie has earned its commercial profit within seven days after the release of the movie. Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Films was noted saying, “It was interesting to explore a new genre with Pari and KriArj Entertainment were great partners. Happy the film has been well received by the audience, and giving an overflow to our partners within the first week talks for itself.”

The producer, Prernaa Arora, KriArj Entertainment, was also quoted saying, “It’s always such a pleasure collaborating with Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Films. It’s been a great journey as we’ve explored a new genre together and its turned out to be a success. We are very grateful to the audience”. On March 9, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter account to give the box office collection of horror movie Pari. He tweeted, “#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr, Wed 1.73 cr, Thu 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 22.75 cr. India biz.”

Release on March, 2, 2018, the cast of the movie had Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Kohli, Mansi Multani, Parambrata Chatterjee and is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka Sharma.

