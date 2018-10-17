Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment row: The role played by Bollywood actor Nana Patekar in Housefull 4 is unlikely to be edited out in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by actor Tanushree Dutta. Tanushre has accused the 67-year-old actor of misbehaving with her when the two were shooting a special song for Hindi film Horn Ok Pleassss 10 years ago. Tanushree filed the First Information Report (FIR) against Nana, director Rakesh Sarang, producer Sami Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya who were part of the 2008 film at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station. Meanwhile, Tanushree has also demanded that Nana and the three others should be subjected to narco analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests.

However, Nana Patekar has denied the allegations citing them as false accusations by the actress. He described Tanushree’s claims of sexual harassment a “lie”.

According to reports, the makers of Housefull 4 felt that Nana’s role is important to the plot and they may retain some portions of the film which he has already shot for in Jodhpur. However, it is still not clear if the actor will wrap up shooting for the pending scenes. The shooting of the movie was stopped midway after Nana opted out of it in the wake of the controversy.

Director Sajid Khan also opted out of the film after few women leveled sexual misconduct allegations against him. Now the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer film have roped in Farhad Samji to direct the film. Farhad Samji had directed Housefull 3.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a bald avatar in Housefull 4.

