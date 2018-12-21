Makhna song: Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with his latest song titled Makhna. Sung by Honey Singh, the song has been produced by T-Series. Shot in the beautiful locales of Cuba, the song is a treat for the eyes, not for the ears. The lyrics of the song are so misogynist that one finds it difficult to stay hooked to the song.

Makhna song: After a long break from Bollywood, Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a new song titled Makhna. Besides Honey Singh, the female portion has been sung by Bollywood’s current singing sensation Neha Kakkar and also brings to foray the new talent Singhsta. Shot in the beautiful locales of Cuba, the song has all the elements of a classic Honey Singh chartbuster. A gorgeous and seductive leading lady, loads of swag and misogynistic lyrics (Well, that was expected. Wasn’t It?)

On the looks of it, Makhna is a visual treat with international locations captured in all its glory, festive mood, bright background and fancy gedis, but definitely not pleasant for the ears. Mid-way through Honey Singh’s rap, you find yourself cringing with the kind of misogyny evident in the lyrics. Brown Girls, Fair Girls, you will find references of them all.

Amid the Me Too outrage in India and stern decisions being taken against usage of songs with lyrics that objectify women, Honey Singh’s new chartbuster brings us back to the start line. Yes, we all need foot-tapping chartbusters to dance on this festive season but spare us from this.

In recent past, Honey Singh has delivered songs like Urvashi, Dil Chori, Chhotte Chhote Peg along a couple of few songs that failed to strike a chord with the listeners. On the other hand, Honey Singh’s contemporaries like Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Raftaar have taken a mileage and continue to deliver hits after hits and rule the top chartbusters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More