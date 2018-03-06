Get ready for some more action-packed sequences, flying cars and Tiger Shroff's martial art moves as the makers of Baaghi 2 have released the Making of Baaghi 2 trailer. In the video, on-screen Baaghi Tiger Shroff reveals the challenges he faced during the shooting of the trailer of the film. Starring Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, the film will hit the screens on March 30th, 2018.

Get ready for an adrenaline rush as you get to know all the secrets behind the full-on action in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2. With more than 41 million views on YouTube in a week, Baaghi 2 has striked an instant chord among the fans. To keep the excitement level up high, on-screen Baaghi Tiger Shroff shared the Making of Baaghi 2 trailer on his Twitter profile and tweeted: “KICK! PUNCH! FLY! REPEAT! Watch how I did it, in this action-packed BTS video!”

In the 2-minute video, one-man army Tiger Shroff talks about the challenges and hardships he faced while filming – be it during the action packed fights, flying cars to running through the bullets. Amid the behind the scenes trailer, Tiger revealed that he chose not to opt for body double and decided do the action himself. In an interview with a leading news agency, Baaghi 2 leading lady Disha Patani had earlier revealed how Tiger had inspired her take up action scenes in the film. She said: “Because of him, I have started doing action, whatever little I have done. I have seen him train. I was on set once or twice when Tiger was doing his action scenes.”

Also Read: Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan: A new version of Mundiyan tu bach ke comes out right before Holi

Directed by Ahmad Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 marks the return of Tiger Shroff as Ronnie and is inspired by the Telugu film Kshanam starring Adah Sharma and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles. Earlier this week, Tiger and Disha took over the social media with the first song of the film- Mundiya To Bach Ke, which has already garnered more than 16 million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Here’s the truth behind Katrina Kaif’s royal bride look in this photo

Also Read: From Bollywood to fans: Irrfan Khan receives wishes of a speedy recovery from his rare disease

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App