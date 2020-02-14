Making of Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff in his upcoming film Baaghi 3 flaunts his 6-pack abs, today the makers of the film dropped the behind the scene video, where Tiger can be seen performing critical stunts by himself, watch video

Baaghi 3 Trailer: After the trailer release, director Ahmed Khan is leaving no chance to create a buzz for his upcoming film, today the makers of the film dropped the making of Baaghi 3, where Tiger Shroff as Ronnie can be seen performing outrageous stunts and no doubt his muscular body is a treat to watch.

Talking about the film it revolves around the lives of two brothers name Ronnie and Vikram who share an unbreakable bond, however here’s the twist comes, when Vikram due to his business trip visits Syria and ISIS militants kidnap him, and here comes Tiger Shroff in commando avatar rescues his brother.

In the film, Shraddha Kapoor as Siya will add glamour to the film, where TV bahu Ankita Lokhande as Seema Nandan and Jaideep Ahlawat as Abu’s Henchman can be seen in a pivotal role. Seems like director Ahmed Khan is leaving no chance to entertain his film, as he has also added Nora Fatehi’s item number.

Watch Baaghi 3 making:

Earlier this week Dus Bahane 2.0 song has had been released on all the social media platforms, and no doubt from trailer to songs it is getting positive response from the audience. Till now Baaghi 3 trailer has got more than 64 million views, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on March 6, 2020.

Watch Baaghi 3 Trailer:

