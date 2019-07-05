Malaal audience and celebrity reaction: Meezaan Jaffrey and Sharmin Segal's film Malaal is all set to release today. Ahead of its release, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Bhumi Pednekar among others have praised the film. Malaal is hitting the silver screens alongside One Day.

Malaal audience and celebrity reaction: Malaal, starring newcomers Meezaan and Sharmin Segal, is all set to hit the cinema screens today. A remake of 2004 Tamil film 7G Rainbow colony, Malaal marks the debut of Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin. Ahead of the release, the two actors have received a lot of praise and appreciation from industry insiders for their impressive performance while many are wishing them all the best on social media.

On the day of the film release, actor Johny Lever wished Meezaan and his family all the best and said that talent is his blood. Filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan also extended their well wishes to Meezaan and the entire family on the release of Malaal. They wished him super success of the film. Actor Bhumi Pednekar welcomed Meezaan and Sharmin into the movies by sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram story and said that they both are lovely in the film. With super fresh and amazing energy, their characters Shiva and Aastha stayed back with them.

In a video shared by Bhansali Productions, Celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rekha, Poonam Dhillon, Bhumi Pednekar and many others can be seen praising the film. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Bhansali Productions and T-Series, Malaal is a love story between Aastha and Shiva who live in a Mumbai chawl and come from different backgrounds.

All the very best to you @MeezaanJ & your family @jaavedjaaferi , for your debut film #Malaal Talent is in your blood! May God give you success. Love & Blessings — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 4, 2019

Dear @jaavedjaaferi many congratulations to you Meezaan @MeezaanJ n entire family on the release of debut film #Malaal.. wishing for the super success of the film lots of love n best wishes 🌺❤️ — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) July 4, 2019

Before their debut, Meezaan worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat while Sharmin Segal worked with the filmmaker in Bajirao Mastani.

