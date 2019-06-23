Malaal: It seems that the entire team of Malaal is much excited for the film which will now hit the screens on July 5. Recently, Meezaan shared his happiness at his film being the only release of July 5. The film is directed by Mangesh Hadawale and is bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Krishan Kumar, and Mahaveer Jai.

Actor Meezaan is currently gearing up for the release of his debut film Malaal. It seems that Meezaan is quite excited for his first project as he has left no stone unturned with his costar Sharmin to do justice with their characters in the film. In an interview, Meezaan revealed that he is happy as the film is getting a solo release. He further added upon saying that it is an interesting story and the entire team has worked really hard for the project.

Earlier the film was supposed to release on June 28 but now the film will hit the theatres on July 5, 2019. Malaal is the remake of 2004 Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony. The film is a contemporary love story between Shiva and Astha played by Meezaan Jaffrey and Sharmin who are from completely different backgrounds and live in Mumbai chawls.

Malaal is a romantic drama film which is directed by Mangesh Hadawale and is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Krishan Kumar, Mahaveer Jai, and Bhushan Kumar.

Recently, Meezaan also shared a video with his dad Javed Jaffrey shaking a leg on the song Aila Re. He revealed that this was the first time when he danced with his father while shooting for the film. He further shared his experience that it was an important day and this memory will always stay in his heart.

Through this film, filmmaker Bhansali has again brought new talent on-screen. The trailer received a positive response and it is expected that the film will definitely fulfill the expectations of the audience.

