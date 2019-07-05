Malaal movie review: Meezaan Jaffrey and Sharmin Segal's debut film Malaal is out in the theatres now. Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale and bankrolled under the banner of Bhansali Productions, Malaal marks the entry of Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal in Bollywood.

Malaal movie review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has launched two new faces in the Bollywood industry with his latest production Malaal. A remake of 2004 Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony, Malaal revolves around a love story between Shiva (Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan) and Aastha (Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal) against the backdrop of Mumbai chawls. As Aastha shifts in a new chawl with her family, she meets the bad boy Shiva and this leads to new beginnings for both of them.

Made under the banner of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Malaal has been helmed by Mangesh Hadawale. Along with the story and fresh pairing of Meezan and Sharmin, the music is the highlight of Malaal. While the film has received a low opening, film critics are all praises for the film.

Film critic Sreeparna Sengupta in her review for Times Of India gave the film 3.5 stars. In the review, Sreeparna said that Malaal is set in the late 90s. Presented as a simmering love story, the film has well-crafted romantic and intense moments and captures the feel of a Mumbai chawl beautifully. The music of the film adds a nice touch. Speaking about the performances, Meezaan makes a notable debut with his strong on-screen presence while Sharmin has aced her innocent and pleasant act. The chemistry between them is particularly likable.

KRK Box Office has given the film 3 stars in their review and said that the performances by the lead actors and the supporting cast are impressive. The newcomers are promising and effortlessly carry the story forward. The reviewer added that one must look forward to the amazing twist in the end.

Film critic Susri Sahu in her review for Bollywood Life gave Malaal 2.5 stars. In her hot or not moments, the film critic mentioned that Meezaan has made a remarkable debut and his chemistry with Sharmin is impressive. While the compositions of Sanjay Leela Bhansali work like a charm, there are some unsituational songs. Performance-wise, Sharmin lags behind due to lack of expressions. With a stretched climax, the narrative is also predictable.

