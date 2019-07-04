Actor Sharmin Segal, who is all set to make her debut with Malaal, has reacted to Shahid Kapoor's hit film Kabir Singh. Speaking about the film, Sharmin said that Kabir Singh made her cringe at points and the story did not sit well with her. Malaal will hit the silver screens tomorrow, i.e July 5.

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is on a glorious run at the silver screens. A rage among the audience, the film has shattered several records of the Bollywood film industry but has also sparked a conversation on misogyny and toxic masculinity. Amid the Kabir Singh row, the latest one to voice her dissent is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal, who will make her debut with the film Malaal tomorrow.

Comparing her on-screen character Aastha with Kiara Advani’s character Preeti, Sharmin said that Aastha’s silence in Malaal has strength on some level, something that she did not find in Kabir Singh. In the scene where Preeti lets Kabir slap her and begs him not to leave, Sharmin thought why, especially with what is happening in our country. Also, when women are trying to attain empowerment.

Praising Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the film, Sharmin added that the story did not sit with her and made her cringe at points. On its 13th day at the box office, Kabir Singh has earned a total collection of Rs 206.48 crore.

Speaking about the film Malaal, Sharmin Segal will share the screen space with Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan. Slated for a theatrical release on July 4, Malaal will enjoy a solo release at the cinema screens. The songs of Malaal like Aira Re and Udhal Ho have been a hit among the audience and are creating quite a buzz on social media.

