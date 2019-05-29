Malaal song Aila Re: After creating a buzz with the trailer of the film, the makers of romantic drama film Malaal, have recently released the first song of the film titled Aila Re, which happens to be the entry song for the lead actor Meezan. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and is currently winning millions of hearts on social media. Watch the video here:

Malaal song Aila Re: After playing prominent roles in the career of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is again up with a fresh talent for his upcoming film Malaal. The romantic drama film is an official remake of 2004 Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony, which narrates a love story of a couple who are from different backgrounds and live in Mumbai chawls. Some days back, the trailer of the film released which garnered a lot of attention for the music and lead actors.

The film features Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan in the role of Astha and Shiva, while Sameer Dharmadhikari plays the role of a politician. After creating a buzz with the trailer of the film, the makers have recently released the first song titled Aila Re which is an introductory song.

The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who is best known for hit songs like Bajirao Mastani’s song Malhari, Padmavat’s song Khali Bali and Ram Leela’s song Tattad Tattad. In order to wow the audience, the choreographer introduced a significant step because of which the lead actor Meezan also got hurt practising the same.

Earlier the film was scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 28, 2019, and due to some reasons, the release date of the film got delayed by a week and will now release on July 5, 2019. The film is a love story of a couple which belongs to two different backgrounds and cultures.

Talking about the song Aila Re, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has composed the music and the lyrics are written by Prashant Ingole. Moreover, the voice of singer Vishal Dadlani has further added life to the peppy song. Reports also reveal that Malaal will be the first collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films with T-series.

Looks, talent, moves, personality #Meezaan seems to have it all. Check him burning the dance floor in this song from #Malaal https://t.co/5Sc9pgm2qr — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 29, 2019

