Malaal trailer: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to bring up finest and raw talent to the industry. Recently, the director has launched fresh talent, Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan with his own niece Sharmin Sehgal in their upcoming film Malaal. The makers of the film have released the trailer of the film which is currently creating a buzz on social media. The film narrates a love story which is helmed by Mangesh Hadawale. Reports revealed that the filmmaker has personally trained both the actors Meezaan and Sharmin and have well prepared them for the big screens and it is well visible in the trailer.

Further, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will hit the silver screens on June 28, 2019. Reports also reveal that the film might clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Article 15 at the theatres.

Reports also revealed that the two debutants are working and training for the last two years. The duo seems excited about their film and wants the audience to see their efforts in the film. Talking about the trailer, the lead actors Meezaan Jaaferi and Sharmin Sehgal have left no stone unturned to prove themselves in the film. The trailer reveals the sensitive issue of being a non-Marathi in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Article 15, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. In the film, Ayushmann will play the role of a protagonist. The film will also feature Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra, Sushil Pandey and Zeeshan Ayub in supporting roles.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently also preparing for his upcoming film Inshallah with Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The film is one of the highly anticipated films as both the actors will be seen sharing the screens for the first time. Reports reveal that Salman Khan will be collaborating with the filmmaker after approximately 19 years.

Earlier to this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali last directed the film Padmavat with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Before the release of the film, it garnered a lot of negative views but post to it, the film became a big hit and crossed several records at the box office.

