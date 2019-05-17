Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch two new faces tomorrow with the announcement of his upcoming film Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar, the trailer of Malaal will be reportedly released tomorrow at an event in Mumbai.

There is no denying that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers in India. His vision and ability to translate magic on-screen is undisputable and that can be seen in the success of films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Padmaavat and many more. Along with working on his upcoming film Inshallah, the director is reportedly all set to launch two new faces in Bollywood tomorrow with the announcement of his upcoming film Malaal.

As per latest reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will introduce Javed Jeffery’s son Meezaan and his niece Sharmin Segal tomorrow at an event in Mumbai. The makers of the film are planning to launch the trailer of the film at the event. Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale and bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar, the event will also mark the duo’s first media interaction. Previously, Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with his film Saawariya that released in 2007.

The reports also say that the filmmaker has been personally mentoring the duo since a couple of months. They also went off social media to avoid any controversy and shine as a surprise package for the audience. When Karan Johar was previously asked about which newcomers he is looking forward to see on the big screen, he responded Meezaan and Khushi Kapoor. He said that Meezaan is going to be amazing as he is a potential big star and a great dancer. He added that Khushi is gorgeous and lovely.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan [son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi] in #Malaal… Trailer out on 18 May 2019… Directed by Mangesh Hadawale… Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/VsAq3cv43e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Inshallah stars Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2020, the film will clash with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In the film, Salman Khan will play a 40-year-old businessman while Alia Bhatt will a young actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App