Malaal trailer: The trailer of Malaal starring Jaaved Jafferi's son Meezaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal has been launched at an event in Mumbai. Son of Jaaved Jafferi, Meezaan is one of the most anticipated debutants of the year. Malaal, directed by Mangesh Hadawalem, will release on June 28.

Malaal trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had previously launched Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in 2007, has welcomed two new debutants in Bollywood today with a romantic film. Titled Malaal, the film marks the debut of Jaaved Jaferi’s son Meezaan and SLB’s niece Sharmin Segal. Hours prior to the trailer launch, the makers of the film released an official poster of the film that features the leading duo.

In the poster, Meezaan looks dapper in a bearded look and shoulder-length hair dressed in a brick red shirt and denim as he rides a bike. Sharmin Segal, on the other hand, emotes with her eyes as she sits opposite him embracing him in her arms. Dressed in a grey floral top paired with denim and a backpack, Sharmin looks like a college student. The official trailer of the film has been launched at an event in Mumbai where the duo also interacted with the media.

Malaal is directed by Mangesh Hadawale and bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. The first poster of the film reveals that Malaal will hit the silver screens on June 28, 2019. Meezaan and Sharmin’s Malaal will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s investigative drama Article 15 at the cinema screens.

Take a look at the trailer of Malaal here:

In the previous years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delivered box office hits like Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Post Padmaavat, the director will be working on his on his next film titled Inshallah. Starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film is a love story and is slated to hit the silver screens on the ocassion of Eid in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App