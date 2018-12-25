Malaika Arora never fails to nail her airport fashion. Be it her simple sweatshirt or ruffled evening gowns, she has always gone a notch higher in taking her fashion at a next level. In a yet again airport appearance, she has proved to be a fahsionista. However, this time, it is the cost of her outfit which is grabbing netizens' attention.

Malaika Arora’s sartorial fashionable choices have always left us awestruck in the tinsel town. Be it her fish cut gowns or ruffled silk tops, she makes sure to flaunt style at her best. Undoubtedly, she has looked stunning as ever in her every outing. However, it is the cost of her booties and bag which is catching everyone’s attention on the Internet which she recently wore at an airport. As per reports, the booties which she wore are estimated at a whopping cost of $1,290 i.e. approx 90,000 while her bag is priced at $2,900, approx Rs. 2,00,000. Whoah!, that’s a huge cost!

She wore a burgandy saffron striped sweater of Zimmermann and Stella Mccartney’s denims. She paired her simple and elegant choice of outfit with sunglasses and a Celine and Balenciaga mini luggage bag. With dewy makeup and open hair, she walks in attitude. She rounded off her whole appearance with sharp-edged booties.

Not just that, Malaika Arora Khan has shared the photograph on her Instagram handle where she can be seen dressed up as Santa Claus. In the caption, she has wished all her fans a Merry Christmas. Soon after her post, the fans flooded the social media with wishes and compliments. Till now, this post has received 8,360 likes.

Malaika Arora got divorced with Arbaaz Khan in the previous year. Both of them have a son named Arhaan. She has given several cameo appearances such as Gabbar Singh in Kevvu Keka (Telugu), Housefull 2 in Anarkali Disco Chali, Dabangg 2 in Pandey Ji Seeti, Dolly Ki Doli in Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Pataakha in Hello Hello.

