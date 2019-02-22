Malaika Arora airport photo: The Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora has been steaming it up on social media with her latest airport look! The photo was shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram and has taken social media by storm!

Malaika Arora has been entertaining us for a very long time

Malaika Arora airport photo: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora has been giving us major fashion goals with her stunning airport looks! The diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she was leaving for Switzerland to attend the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Just like always, Malaika Arora is looking gorgeous and sexy as she poses for the paparazzi in a sexy white blazer with a black drop top and white lowers. Her black glares are making her look sexier and her attractive smile is to die for!

Malaika Arora has been entertaining us for a very long time with her sizzling dance performances in superhit songs such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali, among many others. Malaika Arora has also seen as a judge on several reality television shows such as India’s Next Top Model, India’s Got Talent, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, among many others.

Malaika Arora has also featured in many Bollywood films in cameo appearances and has also been grabbing all eyeballs after the news of her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is much younger than her.

Malaika Arora is also a fitness freak and is also a fashionista and gives fans major fashion goals.

