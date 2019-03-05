Malaika Arora photo: Malaika Arora's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen in a sexy black suit has gone viral on the Internet. In the photo, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star looks mesmerising as she poses in an all-black avatar!

Malaika Arora photo: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has once again taken over the Internet with her hot and sexy Instagram photo. After all, there is a reason why everyone calls Malaika Arora the ultimate Instagram queen and her photos are proof! In the latest photo shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl on her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, Malaika Arora looks stunning in a black suit. Her all-black avatar is too hot to handle and the shadows in the photo with her sexy pose are just killer! Malaika Arora has a huge number of Instagram followers.

Malaika Arora has also been grabbing all eyeballs after the news of her getting married to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who she is allegedly dating has spread on social media. She is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood who has starred in several item songs such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, Anarkali Disco Chali, Hoth Rasiley, Kaal Dhamaal, Maahi Ve, Chaiyya Chaiyya, among many others and is also a fashionista.

She has also hosted and judged several Indian television reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Perfect Bride, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, among many others.

