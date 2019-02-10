One of the most sensational Bollywood dancers, reality TV judge and television host, Malaika Arora is also an Internet sensation and her latest Instagram photos have taken social media by storm! Malaika looks stunning in black, have a look!

Bollywood stunner Malaika Arora has been setting the Internet on fire with her stunning photos in stylish and fashionable outfits which make her fans from all around the world go gaga over her sultry photos! In the recent photo shared by one of Malaika Arora’s fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Malaika Arora looks stunning in a white tee with a black leather jacket and black lowers with knee length boots.

Her shades and the expressions are just too hot and the photos have gone viral on social media! Malaika Arora became a sensation after she featured in iconic dance video Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Dil Se. The song is considered to be an iconic dance number and Malaika Arora became a household name ever since then! She has also been making headlines for her affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

She was recently spotted with Arjun on a dinner date and the photos had taken over the Internet! Malaika Arora has also judged several television reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, among many others.

She has been winning hearts with her amazing dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, among many others.

