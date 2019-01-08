The Munni Badnaam Huyi star Malaika Arora has been setting the Internet ablaze with her sexy gym avatar! The diva, who has been making fans skip a heartbeat with her gym, yoga, pilates and meditation photos has done it again!

The Munni Badnaam Huyi star Malaika Arora has been setting the Internet ablaze with her sexy gym avatar! The diva, who has been making fans skip a heartbeat with her gym, yoga, pilates and meditation photos has done it again! A photo of the dancing queen of Bollywood in an all-black avatar was shared by one of the fan pages and the photo is just too hot to handle!

Dressed in a black high-neck top with black leggings and black shades, her look is to die for! Malaika Arora is one of the most stunning Bollywood actress and an amazing dancer as well. Her latest photo, which surfaced on photo-sharing app Instagram has gone viral! Malaika Aroa, according to media speculations is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and due to this Malaika has constantly been in news! Malaika Arora is not only a phenomenal dancer and actress but also a television host, reality show judge and a model.

She is known for her fashion sense as well and her workout videos are a great motivation for everyone! Her latest Instagram photo has set social media on fire!

