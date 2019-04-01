One of the most-talked-about alleged couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is yet again creating a buzz on the internet with their airport looks. While Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora has returned from a dream vacation with her girl gang, beau Arjun Kapoor came to receive her at the airport. The couple got caught on camera in their stunning airport looks.

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora recently went for a superb vacation to the Maldives with her girl gang and now, she has been spotted at the Mumbai airport with rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Although, there were reports that Arjun Kapoor did not accompany her in the vacation but they came together at the Mumbai Airport. The actors looked absolutely stunning in their airport looks.

There have been multiple rumors about their relationship and news of their marriage plans also floated on the internet. Although neither of them has commented on these rumors until now, there have been many hints of it. The couple is often spotted spending quality time with each other by paparazzi and even their airport diaries have left everyone surprised. In these pap-captured airport photos, Malaika Arora looks gorgeous as she carries a striped court set with utmost elegance. A perfect combination of classy and hot is none other than Malaika Arora. 2 states actor also looked dapper in a casual t-shirt styled with a cap.

Malaika Arora has been warming the internet with her marriage rumors and the close one are leaving hints supporting it. From Kareena Kapoor talking about being her bridesmaid to Karan Johar hearing wedding bells, there are a lot of comments backing the rumors up.

The Bollywood’s Chaiya Chaiya girl keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy Instagram updates, With her superb styling and stunning dressing sense, Malaika Arora has made her imprints in the world of fashion. The diva has her Instagram timeline full of these astonishing photos and keeps on treating her fans with more. She also shared photos from her lit vacation in the Maldives where she can be seen all-glammed-up. The diva chose the most stunning outfits. Be it a monokini or floral bikini, Malika Arora looked absolutely gorgeous! Take a look at some of the best photos!

