Malaika Arora Christmas party photo: The hottie Malaika Arora was lately spotted at Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas party with her rumoured boyfriend and the dramatic hunk of B-town Arjun Kapoor. Other stars at the party were Amrita Arora, Arbaaz Khan. A photograph which went viral on social media had many smiling faces among the above mentioned. The diva wore beautiful bodycon full sleeves red dress while her sister was seen a shimmery multi-coloured short dress.

The photograph, which was shared by Sanjay Kapoor on his offcial Instagram page, depicted the beautiful friendship, happiness and sense of belonging. It looked amazing as former husband and wife-Arbaaz and Malaika shared some really beautiful moments with close friends and family. Indeed, it was a merry Christmas party for all of them. Maheep Kapoor and Shakeel Ladak were also present in the photograph.

Besides that, Malaika on her official Instagram page shared really cute photos with a white Christmas tree. The diva is popular for posting immensely on social media and has a massive following on her Instagram handle.

It is extremely nice and poignant for the fans and followers to connect with their favourite artists/actors/divas on social media. It creates a sense of belonging and of course, it is always fun to see what our favourite stars are doing.

