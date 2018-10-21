Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together during the reality show India's Got Talent. Both the actors walked together holding each other's hand and dance with the participants of the show. Arjun Kapoor was there to promote his film Namaste England.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and the gorgeous Malaika Arora were spotted together on Sunday in a television show. Arjun Kapoor went on a reality show India’s Got Talent to promote his latest film Namaste England. According to the reports, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora walked together holding each other’s hand and also shook their leg on Namaste England movie’s songs.

India’s Got Talent Season 8 is co-judged by Malaika, Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor went on the show with Namaste England’s co-star Parineeti Chopra. A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were caught in the camera during the Lakme Fashion Week sitting in the front row together. The rumoured couple has been together for a long time now and dating each other.

Earlier, Malaika Arora had responded to the speculation and said that Arjun Kapoor is a very good friend of her, but people give a very different meaning to it which is not true.

